Miklos: Now is a Good Time to Get Your REAL ID Compliant Documents

While visiting various regional transportation hubs earlier this week as part of his official duties, Transportation Security Administration (TSA) Deputy Administrator Michael T. Miklos stopped by the New Jersey Department of Motor Vehicles office to get his REAL ID-compliant driver’s license.

“It was a simple process to get my REAL ID,” said Miklos, a resident of Middlesex County. “I brought all the necessary documents with me and completed the visit without any hassle. If you follow the CDC guidelines and protocols and the offices are open, it’s an ideal time to get your REAL ID license because the lines are short.”

Miklos is among an estimated 105 million individuals who have already obtained their REAL ID. Those who plan to board a domestic flight or visit a secure federal facility will need a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or they will need another form of approved identification by the new October 2021 deadline. New Jersey’s state-issued REAL ID driver’s licenses and identification cards have a small star in the upper right corner to indicate that it meets federal regulations that establish minimum security standards.

To get a New Jersey REAL ID-compliant license, residents must visit one of the state motor vehicle offices and bring certain documents to prove U.S. citizenship and state residency. Required documents include one proof of identity, one proof of legal presence, two proofs of New Jersey residency, a social security card and a current driver’s license.

