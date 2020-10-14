Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport TSA Officer Passes Away Due to COVID-19 Complications

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has announced with sadness that a TSA officer who worked at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) for nearly 13 years passed away on October 13 from complications associated with COVID-19.

Gerald “Teddy” Girard began working for TSA at MSP in December 2007. He was certified to conduct security screening in the security checkpoint as well as in TSA’s checked baggage operation.

Officer Girard was committed to the TSA mission and was diligent in carrying out his screening responsibilities. He is remembered as being good-natured, regularly reconnecting with old friends when they were flying out of MSP and making new acquaintances while doing his job. He was a father and devoted husband to his wife, Terra, for 41 years.

Read the statement at TSA

Homeland Security Today offers condolences to Officer Girard’s family, friends and colleagues, and recognizes his long and expert service keeping the United States and its citizens safe.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)