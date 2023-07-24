Minnesota Man Indicted for Assaulting a Flight Attendant, Interfering with Flight Crew

A federal grand jury in Alaska returned an indictment yesterday charging a Minnesota man with assaulting a flight attendant and interfering with a flight crew’s normal duties.

According to court documents, Christian David Burch, 37, allegedly caused a disturbance on an Alaska Airline flight from Minneapolis to Anchorage in June 2023. During the disturbance, Burch became unresponsive due to an alleged drug overdose. Flight crew members and two passengers, who are medical professionals, tried to give Burch a dose of Narcan, but he started violently resisting and pushing people back, eventually grabbing a female flight attendant near her throat.

A passenger, who was a medical professional, was able to administer two half doses of Narcan through his nose, and members of the flight crew and a few passengers were able to restrain Burch for the reminder of the flight. Burch’s behavior forced the flight attendants to stop performing their normal duties.

Burch was indicted for one count of interference with flight crew members and attendants, in violation of 49 U.S.C. § 46504, and one count of assault in the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States, in violation of 49 U.S.C. § 46506(1) and 18 U.S.C. § 113(a)(5). The defendant made his initial court appearance on June 29, 2023, before U.S. Magistrate Judge Matthew M. Scoble of the U.S. District Court for the District of Alaska. If convicted, he faces a possible maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000 or both time in prison and a fine. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

U.S. Attorney S. Lane Tucker of the District of Alaska made the announcement.

The FBI’s Anchorage Field Office, with help from the Anchorage Police Department (APD), is investigating the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher Schroeder is prosecuting the case.

Read more at the Justice Department