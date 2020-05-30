More than 15 Million Facial Coverings to Be Sent to Transportation Workers

The U.S. government has announced millions of cloth facial coverings will be sent to workers in critical sectors of America’s economy. Approximately 15.5 million will be sent to the nation’s transportation workforce.

“Transportation workers are on the frontlines of keeping our transportation systems operational during this public health emergency and their wellbeing and safety is paramount,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

The U.S. Department of Transportation, alongside the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, has been working with states, industries, and stakeholders to ensure that transportation workers receive the support they need. The cloth facial coverings secured by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will be sent out over the coming weeks through the U.S. Postal Service.

Mass transit and passenger rail will receive 4.8 million facial coverings, aviation will receive 3.8 million, the maritime transportation sector will get 2.4 million, freight rail a further 2.2 million, and highway and motor carrier workers will receive 2.1 million of the cloth masks. Those working in pipeline systems will also receive the coverings, with more than 250,000 being sent.

