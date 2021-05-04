More TSA PreCheck Enrollment Centers Pop Up Around the U.S. in May

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has announced the opening of four more TSA PreCheck temporary enrollment centers this May.

Residents of Central Oregon can make an appointment now to enroll in TSA PreCheck at Roberts Field – Redmond Municipal Airport. Enrollment will be offered for five consecutive days starting Monday, May 10, 2021. The center will be open Monday, May 10 through Friday, May 14 from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. It will be located across from the ticketing area. The airport is located at 2522 SE Jesse Butler Circle in Redmond. Appointments are currently limited but walk-ins will be accommodated throughout the day each day.

Residents of the Rochester, Minnesota, area can enroll in TSA PreCheck® at a temporary enrollment center that will be open for five consecutive days starting Monday, May 17, 2021. The temporary enrollment center will be located at the DoubleTree Hotel, 150 S. Broadway in Rochester. Hours are 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Appointments are currently available Tuesday through Friday with the greatest availability on Wednesday and Thursday. Walk-ins will be accommodated throughout the day each day, but appointments are highly recommended.

Dallas Love Field Airport is hosting a pop-up TSA PreCheck enrollment center from May 17 until May 21. Travelers can go to the Flight Deck Conference Center, Bravo Room at the airport, which is located at 8008 Herb Kelleher Way, Dallas, TX 75235. The opening hours are 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Meanwhile, residents of Cascade County, Montana, and surrounding areas can make an appointment now to enroll in TSA PreCheck® at a temporary enrollment center that will be open for five consecutive days starting Monday, May 24, 2021. The temporary enrollment center will be located at Great Falls International Airport’s airport security office next to the big grizzly bear. Hours are 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Appointments are currently available Tuesday through Friday with the greatest availability on Wednesday and Thursday. Walk-ins will be accommodated throughout the day each day, but appointments are highly recommended. The airport is located at 2800 Terminal Drive in Great Falls.

TSA PreCheck is an expedited screening program that allows travelers to leave on their shoes, light outerwear and belt, keep their laptop in its case and their 3-1-1 compliant liquids/gels bag in a carry-on, in select TSA airport checkpoint screening lanes. More than 200 airports participate in TSA PreCheck nationwide and more than 70 airlines participate in the program, with some 10.9 million travelers already enrolled.

In March 2021, 98% of travelers eligible for TSA PreCheck waited five minutes or less to be screened at airports nationwide. Another benefit of the program is that children 12 and under are permitted to use the TSA PreCheck lane when traveling with an eligible parent or guardian on the same itinerary. As an added benefit during the COVID-19 pandemic, TSA PreCheck travelers generally have the least amount of physical contact during the security screening process at the TSA checkpoint.

While there are many benefits for travelers, expedited screening not only adds an additional layer of security but also frees up TSA officers’ time to focus on other threat detection and assessment matters. It’s a real win-win program.

People are strongly encouraged to begin the enrollment process online. Start by visiting www.tsa.gov/precheck and select “Apply Now.” Follow the online prompts, enter the requested information and select the desired enrollment location.

An in-person visit to the enrollment center is required to complete the application process. Applicants must bring a current U.S. passport or a driver license and a certified copy of a birth certificate. Fingerprints will be collected during enrollment.

The enrollment fee is $85, which covers a five-year period. The fee must be paid at the time of enrollment by credit card, money order, company check, or certified/cashier’s check.

