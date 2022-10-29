Munich and Changi Airports Launch Security Reservation Systems

Germany’s Munich Airport has launched the new “Express Queue” reservation system to manage passenger flows ahead of security checkpoints and reduce waiting times. Air travelers departing for destinations in non-Schengen countries now have the option to secure a 30-minute window for access to security checkpoints and passport control, free of charge.

The service is available daily from 6.00 a.m. to 3.00 p.m. at the security checkpoints in departure areas B and C of Terminal 1. The last available slot is no later than 90 minutes before departure time. After going through check-in, passengers wishing to use “Express Queue” must turn up at the Express Queue entrance in front of the security checkpoint within their time slot. By scanning the QR code on their booking confirmation, passengers go straight to the security checkpoint via the separate entrance. The same QR code also provides fast-track access to passport control.

Munich Airport is initially trialing this process for a 60-day period.

Meanwhile, Changi Airport in Singapore has introduced ChangiQ, also a service where passengers can pre-book slots for security screening before they board their flight. The service is initially only available to passengers traveling on Singapore Airlines, with a view to extending to other airlines in the future.