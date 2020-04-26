Oklahoma State University image

NASA Awards $32.8 Million to Academia for Drone Study

NASA awarded a team of Oklahoma State University researchers $5.2 million over the next four years to study low-level wind and turbulence forecasting.

The research aims to improve the safe operation of drones in both urban and rural environments, particularly in the field of advanced air mobility that could one day include autonomous transport of people and cargo.

NASA’s University Leadership Initiative Award totals $32.8 million and will also go to teams at Stanford University, the University of Delaware, North Carolina A&T State University and the University of South Carolina.

