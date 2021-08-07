Nashville Airport Authority Undergoes Law Enforcement Accreditation Assessment

The Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority’s (MNAA) Airport Communications Center is undergoing a voluntary, rigorous assessment by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA®).

CALEA is a credentialing authority whose primary mission is to accredit public safety agencies, namely law enforcement agencies, training academies, communications centers and campus public safety agencies. MNAA is part of a nonmandatory process to gain reaccreditation—a highly prized industry recognition of public safety professional excellence.

As part of the assessment, agency personnel and members of the community are invited to provide comments to the assessment team by calling 629-262-6800 on August 10, 2021, between noon and 2 p.m.

Telephone comments are limited to 10 minutes and must address the agency’s ability to comply with CALEA Standards. To review a copy of the standards, contact Caleb Gearing at 615-275-1662 for details. Those who would like to offer written comments should write CALEA, 13575 Heathcote Boulevard, Suite 320, Gainesville, Virginia 20155.

Nashville International Airport is one of the few U.S. airports to have this certification for its Department of Public Safety and Airport Communications Center. The MNAA Airport Communications Center must comply with 207 applicable standards to gain accredited/recognized status. Accreditation/recognition is for four years.

Read more at Nashville International Airport

