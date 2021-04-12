National Transportation Safety Board Finalizes 2021–2022 Most Wanted List of Transportation Safety Improvements

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has finalized its 2021 – 2022 Most Wanted List of Transportation Safety Improvements.

The five-member board voted to include 10 items in the 2021-2022 Most Wanted List of Transportation Safety Improvements:

Require and Verify the Effectiveness of Safety Management Systems in All Revenue Passenger Carrying Aviation Operations

Prevent Alcohol and other Drug Impaired Driving

Require Collision Avoidance and Connected Vehicle Technologies on All Vehicles

Eliminate Distracted Driving

Implement a Comprehensive Strategy to Eliminate Speeding-Related Crashes

Install Crash Resistant Recorders and Establish Flight Data Monitoring Programs

Protect Vulnerable Road Users through a Safe System Approach

Improve Pipeline Leak Detection and Mitigation

Improve Rail Worker Safety

Improve Passenger and Fishing Vessel Safety

The 2021 – 2022 Most Wanted List draws attention to more than 100 safety recommendations associated with the 10 items on the list. For example, NTSB says safety management systems (SMS) for aviation operations should address four components: safety policy, safety risk management, safety assurance, safety promotion. In 2015, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) required commercial airliners to develop a comprehensive SMS to improve safety for the flying public. Yet the FAA has not required other revenue passenger-carrying operators to have one and although there has been some voluntary adoption of SMS programs, a vast majority of operators continue operating without an SMS in place.

Consequently NTSB wants all 14 Code of Federal Regulations (CFR) Part 135 operators and all commercial air tour operators, regardless of their operating rule, and all Part 91 revenue passenger-carrying operators to establish SMS programs. In addition, it calls for all 14 CFR Part 135 operators to install flight data recording devices capable of supporting a flight data monitoring program and require operators to establish a structured flight data monitoring program that reviews all available data sources to identify deviations from established norms and procedures and other potential safety issues.

NTSB also recommends that the FAA should mandate crash-resistant recorders in all passenger-carrying operations and require data monitoring and analysis programs.

Read the Most Wanted List at NTSB

