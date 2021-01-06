New Drone Operating Rules Come Into Effect in Europe

New European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) drone operating rules have come into effect across the European Union and associated States, harmonizing rules across the EU, U.K., Norway and Iceland.

EASA has set up a website where the new rules are laid out – though national authorities will also have details on the new rules. EASA has also launched a site for operators to login and keep updated with regulatory changes by creating an account

Regulation (EU) 2019/947 replaces many different national laws with a single set of rules, requiring operators to register their drones and making it clear where drones can be flown. The main provisions include requirements that:

All drone operators must register (with the exception of toy drones weighing less than 250 grams and that have no camera).

Drone operators (remote pilots) flying drones that weigh more than 250 grams must complete a training course. On completing the training they will be given a certificate that is valid throughout the EU.

There will be no more distinction between recreational and professional drone flights – but drone operations will be separated into three categories.

