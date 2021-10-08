62.5 F
New FAA Grants Include Perimeter Fencing at Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has awarded more than $479 million in airport infrastructure grants to 123 projects at airports across all 50 states, American Samoa and Puerto Rico. 

By Homeland Security Today
(Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport)

“These grants will help strengthen our country’s airports and the communities they serve by making investments that create jobs and increase safety, sustainability and accessibility.” U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said. 

The new grants include $2.2 million to remove and replace 15,000 feet of airfield perimeter fence at Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport in Keahole, Kailua-Kona, Hawaii. Because of the airport’s close proximity to the ocean, the existing metal fence is corroded and poses a security vulnerability to the airfield. 

