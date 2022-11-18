New JFK Terminal to Include Automated Security Lanes and Biometric Access Control

New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced yesterday that construction of a new, world-class Terminal 6 at JFK International Airport will move forward early next year now that financial investments have been made and approvals have been secured for the first phase of the privately financed project, expected to cost $4.2 billion. This project is the final piece of the JFK Vision plan to get underway.

The new Terminal 6 is a public-private partnership between the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and JFK Millennium Partners – a consortium that includes Vantage Airport Group, New York real estate operating company RXR; and JetBlue Airways. The JMP consortium will develop the new terminal in two phases, with the first new gates opening in 2026 and project completion anticipated in 2028.

Approved in August 2021 by the Port Authority Board of Commissioners, the 1.2 million-square-foot Terminal 6 will have capacity for 10 gates including nine wide body gates. New security technology will include automated TSA security lanes, biometric-based access control systems and a flexible design to accommodate future technology and/or regulatory changes.

