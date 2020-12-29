New Orleans Supervisory Explosives Specialist Becomes 12th COVID-19 Death at TSA

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is saddened by the loss of Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY) Supervisory Transportation Security Specialist – Explosives Billy B. Booth, who passed away on December 26, 2020, due to COVID-19.

Booth joined TSA in July 2002, and he traveled to newly federalized airports to train the workforce. He later became one of the agency’s first bomb appraisal officers. Prior to joining TSA, he served in the U.S. Army as an explosives expert and had worked for the New Orleans Police Department’s Emergency Division as an Emergency Medical Technician and Bomb Squad Technician. He also worked for the Louisiana State Police as an explosives specialist. At work, Booth mentored, trained and protected others across the agency. In life, he was a proud husband, father and grandfather.

TSA offers heartfelt condolences to Booth’s family, friends and his TSA colleagues. He is the 12th TSA employee to pass away from COVID-19, and he will be remembered for his dedication and service.

Read more at TSA

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)