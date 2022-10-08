New TSA Checkpoint to Open at Burlington International Airport

A new, more convenient passenger security checkpoint is ready for operation at Burlington International Airport (BTV). The new checkpoint is designed to enhance the security checkpoint experience for travelers going through the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) security screening process.

The new, more modern checkpoint is part of a massive, $19 million Terminal Integration Project that was funded by a grant from the Federal Aviation Administration. The new checkpoint includes four new security screening lanes and was designed and constructed with input from TSA. The focus of the project is to improve security, enhance the efficiency of the screening process and increase the passenger queuing area to support additional passenger throughput.

The four new screening lanes now contain state-of-the-art computed tomography (CT) scanners in the security checkpoint.

“CT technology uses a sophisticated algorithm to analyze the content of the bag and will allow TSA officers to rotate the image and ascertain that no threats are contained in the bag without needing to open the suitcase,” said Chuck Woyat, TSA’s Federal Security Director for Vermont. “Reducing the number of bags that need a visual inspection improves the security experience.”

TSA officers will start screening passengers at the new integrated security checkpoint on Tuesday, October 11 at 4:00 am.

When the CTs are in use, travelers do not need to remove electronics or travel-size liquids from carry-on luggage. The opening to the X-ray tunnel on a CT unit is slightly smaller than on a traditional X-ray unit, so TSA advises travelers not to force larger items into the tunnel, but instead, ask a TSA officer for assistance. TSA also recommends that larger carry-on items be checked with the airline. Another feature of the CT scanner system is every carry-on item must be placed in a bin for screening.

TSA officers at BTV are currently screening around 2,200 people a day, so the new security screening checkpoint comes just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday rush. Last year during the holiday, TSA officers screened up to 2,400 passengers a day.

