‘No Drone Zone’ Declared for Republican National Convention

To ensure the safety of convention attendees and the residents of Charlotte, The U.S. Secret Service, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department have announced a “No Drone Zone” during the Republican National Convention (RNC) in Charlotte, N.C., on August 24, 2020.

To create a “No Drone Zone,” the FAA will establish a Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) that prohibits drones and other manned aircraft as part of the security measures required for this National Special Security Event. The TFR includes a 30-nautical-mile radius of the Charlotte Convention Center up to 18,000 feet in altitude from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. on August 24. Flying a drone in the restricted area during the RNC is against the law. Anyone flying a drone within the “No Drone Zone” could face criminal charges, fines in excess of $30,000, and drone confiscation. The public may assist by maintaining awareness of their surroundings and by reporting any suspicious activity to law enforcement by calling 911.

Specific TFR details will be available at tfr.faa.gov approximately 72 hours prior to the event.

Read the announcement at the U.S. Secret Service

