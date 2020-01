The Federal Aviation Administration issued temporary flight restrictions for Richmond on Monday, designating the airspace as “National Defense Airspace” until after Lobby Day, when thousands of gun-rights activists plan to pack Capitol Square.

“Any person who knowingly or willingly violates the rules concerning operations in this airspace may be subject to certain criminal penalties under 49 USC 46307,” the FAA’s notice said.

