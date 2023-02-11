NORAD Modernization Expected as National Airspace Threatened

A U.S. Air Force F-22 has shot down a “high-altitude object” off the Northern coast of Alaska that posed a threat to civilian airliners, Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said yesterday.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command detected the object on Feb. 9 using ground radar and sent aircraft to identify the object. The pilots ascertained the object was unmanned.

“The object was flying at an altitude of 40,000 feet and posed a reasonable threat to the safety of civilian flight,” Ryder said. President Joe Biden ordered U.S. Northern Command to shoot down the object. Civilian airliners typically fly between 40,000 and 45,000 feet.

The object fell onto sea ice off the coast of Alaska and Northern Command has begun recovery operations, Ryder said. “U.S. Northern Command’s Alaska Command coordinated the operation with assistance from the Alaska Air National Guard, Federal Aviation Administration and the Federal Bureau of Investigation,” he said.

The object was about the size of a small car, the general said, and does not resemble in any way the Chinese surveillance balloon shot down off the coast of South Carolina earlier this week. “We have no further details about the object at this time, including any description of its capabilities, purpose or origin,” he said. “We will know more once we’re able to potentially recover some of those materials.”

Two F-22s flying out of Joint Base Elmendorf in Alaska, took down the object. The one missile shot was an AIM-9X Sidewinder. “We have HC-130, HH-60 and CH-47 aircraft participating in that recovery,” the press secretary said.

The incident happened on the same day that Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand discussed modernization of the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD). Known by many around the world as the “Santa Tracker”, NORAD is a United States-Canada organization with the more serious missions of aerospace warning, aerospace control and maritime warning for North America.

Aerospace warning includes the detection, validation and warning of an attack against North America — whether by aircraft, missiles or space vehicles — through mutual support arrangements with other commands.

Austin and Anand underlined the importance of investment in modern, ready, and capable forces, steps to advance NORAD modernization in order to secure the safety of national airspace in both the U.S. and Canada.

Together, the two countries, working through NORAD, tracked the recent Chinese surveillance balloon that violated the sovereignty of both countries from late January.

“That coordination underscored the importance of our alliance and the need for continued investment in NORAD modernization on both sides,” Austin said. “We remain concerned by the PRC’s [People’s Republic of China] increasingly assertive efforts to subvert the rules-based international order that keeps us all secure.”

Speaking about yesterday’s action against the high-altitude object over Alaska, Anand said the object did not fly over Canadian airspace. “United States Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and I participated in a call with NORAD Commander, General Glen VanHerck regarding a high-altitude object detected over Alaska,” Ananad said. “During this conversation, I conveyed Canada’s support for taking action to take down this object. NORAD deployed aircraft to track and monitor the object and provided important information to decision-makers – and the object was taken down earlier today by United States Northern Command. The Canadian Armed Forces, the Department of National Defence and I will continue to work closely with our American allies to ensure the protection of North American airspace.”

Last month, we wrote that Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) reporting is increasing, partially due to a better understanding of the possible threats that UAP may represent, either as safety of flight hazards or as potential adversary collection platforms, and partially due to reduced stigma surrounding UAP reporting. This increased reporting allows more opportunities to apply rigorous analysis and resolve events.