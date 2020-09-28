OSI Systems Receives $59 Million Contract to Provide Security Inspection Systems to Hamad International Airport

OSI Systems, Inc. (the “Company” or “OSI Systems”) (NASDAQ: OSIS) announced that its Security division was awarded a contract from the Qatar Company for Airports Operation and Management (“MATAR”) for approximately $59 million to provide hold (or checked) baggage screening systems, trace detection systems, and related services for the Hamad International Airport (“HIA”) in Qatar. Under the terms of the award, the Company will supply its high-speed Rapiscan® RTT®110 for baggage screening along with its Itemizer® 4DX desktop trace detection system and has commenced deliveries.

OSI Systems’ Chairman and CEO, Deepak Chopra, commented, “We are honored to be selected by MATAR for the supply of hold baggage and trace detection systems as part of the process to upgrade its security screening facilities ahead of the planned FIFA World Cup in 2022. We believe these systems will enhance overall passenger safety while helping to improve the flow of passengers at HIA.”

