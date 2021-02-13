Passenger Attempts to Smuggle $60,000 in Undeclared U.S. Currency to Amsterdam

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Office of Field Operations Officers at Detroit Metropolitan Airport, conducting outbound enforcement operations encountered a female passenger headed to Amsterdam on February 3 with more than $60,000 in undeclared U.S. currency.

The female passenger initially reported to CBP officers conducting outbound examinations, she was only carrying $1,000. During an inspection of her baggage, officers found bundles of cash inside envelopes, concealed in packaging used to house sanitary napkins. Officers seized the money as a result of the passenger violating currency reporting requirements.

“CBP enforces these regulations to combat money laundering or other criminal offenses,” said Port Director Robert Larkin. “I’m proud of our officers and the work they do to interrupt currency smuggling operations and illegal activities daily.”

The transport of any currency and/or monetary instruments over $10,000 must be reported to a CBP Officer upon arrival into or exiting the United States. International Travelers may use the online FinCEN 105 currency reporting site or ask a CBP officer for a currency reporting form. Penalties for non-compliance can be severe ranging from civil fines up to and including seizure of the currency.

“Money” means monetary instruments and includes U.S. or foreign coins currently in circulation, currency, travelers’ checks in any form, money orders, and negotiable instruments or investment securities in bearer form.

