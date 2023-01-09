Past Trauma Motivates TSA Security Director at LAX to Ensure Traveler Safety

It’s been nine years since an unemployed motorcycle mechanic entered Terminal 3, and yet Jason Pantages can only barely speak about that fateful day. “That day motivates me,” he said. “I wouldn’t use haunt. It motivates me.”

On Nov. 1, 2013, Paul Ciancia entered Terminal 3 at Los Angeles International Airport, carrying around two pieces of luggage zip-tied together. Hidden inside his modified luggage was a semiautomatic rifle. When the soon-to-be gunman arrived at the security checkpoint, he pulled out his rifle and opened fire on Transportation Security Administration (TSA) Officer Gerardo Hernandez, wounding the father of two.

As Ciancia began to leave the area, he saw Hernandez move. He proceeded to unleash a volley of fire, ultimately killing Hernandez, before the unemployed motorcycle mechanic continued his shooting spree. Officers ended Ciancia’s rampage by shooting him shortly after he seriously wounded two other TSA officers and one traveler.

