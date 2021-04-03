Permanent Federal Inspection Station to Open at New York Stewart International Airport

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey is to re-energize New York Stewart International Airport as air travel returns from unprecedented lows resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The plans include a new Federal Inspection Station to be operated by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP). The new station has been designed to meet modern standards and offers an improved customer experience as the number of airlines and flights routed and operated through the airport increases.

CBP New York Field Office Acting Director, Field Operations Marty C. Raybon said, “With the new U.S. Customs and Border Protection Federal Inspection Station at New York Stewart International Airport, we will now have the capacity to expeditiously and efficiently process up to 400 passenger arrivals per hour at the airport. This will significantly improve the travelers’ experience while also enhancing CBP’s ability to secure our nation’s borders and help keep our citizens safe.”

New York State and the Port Authority have invested $37 million in the airport, which includes funds to support the construction of the permanent Federal Inspection Station. The main construction work has already been completed, adding 20,000 square feet of space to the existing terminal.

Previously, the airport utilized a temporary Federal Inspection Station, which required staff to regularly assemble moveable walls and create a sterile area to process international travelers.

The Port Authority will also implement an updated Air Carrier Incentive Program for New York Stewart to attract new domestic and international carriers. The program will offer airport fee-waivers and marketing support for 24 months for air carriers that begin new nonstop air service to a destination not currently served from the airport.

