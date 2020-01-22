Person with Measles May Have Exposed Others at Los Angeles Airport

Los Angeles County health officials are warning of a potential exposure to measles after a passenger at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) also visited a CVS Pharmacy in Brentwood this month.

Officials confirmed Sunday that one infected person arrived at LAX’s Tom Bradley International Terminal on Jan. 12. The person, who is not a Los Angeles County resident, also visited a pharmacy at 11941 San Vicente Blvd. in Los Angeles the following day and again on Jan. 18.

The traveler was at LAX’s international terminal and baggage claim between 1:45 and 5 p.m. Jan. 12 and at the CVS from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Jan. 13 and again from 8:45 to 11 a.m. Jan. 18. Anyone who was in those areas at the airport or the pharmacy during those times is at risk of infection, according to health officials.

