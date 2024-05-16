There are those who believe artificial intelligence is here to automate the economy, displace jobs, and wreak social havoc. I understand those fears, but in the aviation industry, AI is having the exact opposite effect. Hear me out.

Air travel volume is bouncing back and surpassing pre-pandemic levels. Global air passenger traffic is expected to double between 2019 and 2040, according to the International Air Transport Association. My airport, Toronto Pearson, is forecasting a jump from 45 million passengers last year to 65 million by the mid-2030s. We’re seeing fewer short-haul business flights than before, but more passengers heading off to conferences, leisure, and sun destinations.

Increasing demand means new and more frequent peaks for airport workforces. Staffing levels are returning to—and in some cases surpassing—pre-pandemic levels. But physical expansions and enhancements have long lead times: Infrastructure often takes years to plan, build, and operationalize. Toronto Pearson just announced a plan to invest billions of dollars into new terminal infrastructure—both physical and digital—over the next 10 years, joining big North American hubs such as JFK, LaGuardia, and Chicago O’Hare in renovating for the future.

