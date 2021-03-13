Phoenix Airports Recognized for Biosecurity

The City of Phoenix Aviation Department has been recognized for good biosecurity in the Global Biorisk Advisory Council’s (GBAC) STAR™ Facility Accreditation Program. Phoenix Sky Harbor, Phoenix Deer Valley and Phoenix Goodyear airports have all received the accreditation. Phoenix Deer Valley and Phoenix Goodyear airports are the first general aviation airports in the country to receive this accreditation.

The Global Biorisk Advisory Council’s GBAC STAR™ facility accreditation program is an outbreak prevention, response, and recovery accreditation for facilities. It represents a high level of achievement within the cleaning industry, including 20 components that a facility must meet in order to achieve this accreditation. Facilities must also demonstrate that they have established and maintained a cleaning and disinfecting program to minimize risks of infectious diseases; have employed the proper protocols to clean and disinfect facilities; and have staff who are trained for outbreak and infectious disease preparation and response.

“Since the pandemic started, the world has come to realize the significance and importance of proper cleaning and disinfection to protect our health,” said Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego. “To receive this distinction is a testament to our team’s commitment to making sure our travelers, operators, airlines, concessionaires, tenants and business partners have the safest environment possible when interacting with us.”

“Meeting the highest industry standards is a commitment that Phoenix’s airports consistently work to achieve,” said Vice Mayor Thelda Williams, Chair of the Transportation, Infrastructure and Innovation Subcommittee. “Earning the GBAC STAR™ accreditation is the gold standard in a performance-based program and it demonstrates our commitment to safety and preparedness as we build confidence with our passengers, customers and employees in our facilities and procedures.”

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Phoenix Sky Harbor, Phoenix Deer Valley, and Phoenix Goodyear airports have employed a number of initiatives to ensure a safe, welcoming and healthy environment for those coming through the airports. This includes a robust cleaning program, the installation of plexiglass and UV-C LED sanitizing lights on escalator handrails and more.

