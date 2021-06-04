More Temporary TSA PreCheck Enrollment Centers Open

Residents of the eastern Iowa and northwestern Illinois region will be able to enroll in the Transportation Security Administration’s popular TSA PreCheck® application program inside Dubuque Regional Airport from June 21 to 25 where officials will host a temporary “pop-up” enrollment center. The center will be open from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 5 p.m. from Monday, June 21 through Friday, June 25 and is located in the airline ticket office.

Residents local to Sioux Falls Regional Airport can make an appointment now to enroll in TSA PreCheck® at the airport the week of June 14. A temporary enrollment center will be open for five consecutive days from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Enrollments will take place in the main floor conference room inside the airport terminal located at 2801 N. Jaycee Lane in Sioux Falls. On June 3, TSA said appointments are currently available each day with the greatest availability on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. While walk-ins will be accommodated, appointments are highly recommended.

And residents of the Chippewa Valley area will be able to enroll in TSA PreCheck™ inside Chippewa Valley Regional Airport (EAU) from Monday, June 7 through Friday, June 11. The temporary enrollment center will be held at the north end of the terminal. In response to the coronavirus, cleaning protocols have been increased on high-touch surfaces including door handles, keyboards, counters and chairs.

To enrol in TSA PreCheck, travelers need to make an appointment online (appointments are being taken now) and complete their enrollment in-person. Appointments are preferred to help ensure social distancing and to allow staff time to disinfect touch surfaces between appointments, however walk-ins are welcome between scheduled appointments after disinfecting takes place.

Applicants must bring documentation proving identity and citizenship status. Visit the Universal Enroll website for a list of required documents to prove identity and citizenship.

TSA PreCheck is more valuable than ever during the pandemic because it reduces touchpoints, and as individuals make plans to travel again, this is an ideal time to enroll in the program. The application process allows U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents to enroll directly in TSA PreCheck – an expedited screening program that allows travelers to leave on their shoes, light outerwear and belt, keep their laptop in its case and their 3-1-1 compliant liquids/gels bag in a carry-on, in select TSA airport checkpoint screening lanes. During the pandemic, the program offers even greater benefits because it means fewer touch-points for passengers.

More than 200 airports participate in TSA PreCheck nationwide and dozens of airlines participate in the program.

The application fee is $85 and is good for five years. It must be paid at the time of your appointment by credit card, money order, company check, or certified/cashier’s check. Cash and personal checks are not accepted. Fingerprints also are required during the in-person enrollment session.

After completing enrollment, successful applicants will receive a Known Traveler Number (KTN) via U.S. mail within a couple weeks that is valid for five years. The enrollee should enter the provided KTN in the “Known Traveler Number” field when booking airline reservations. The KTN also can be added when booking reservations online via a participating airline website, via phone call to the airline reservation center, or with the travel management company making reservations. Additionally, the KTN can be entered in participating airline frequent flyer profiles, where it will be stored for future reservations.

