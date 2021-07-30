Register Now for the LRBAA Today: Screening at Speed Webinar on Aug. 18

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) invites you to join us on Wednesday, August 18, at 2 p.m. ET for the LRBAA Today: Screening at Speed Webinar. S&T’s Long Range Broad Agency Announcement (LRBAA) is a standing, open invitation to the scientific and technical communities to submit proposals for topics that address priority homeland security needs.

This is an excellent opportunity for innovators and industry to learn more about current research and development efforts specific to S&T’s Screening at Speed topic, and how to use the LRBAA program to work with S&T! During this webinar you’ll learn more about the LRBAA Screening at Speed topic and how DHS S&T is seeking to mature transformative technologies that increase aviation security effectiveness from curb-to-gate while dramatically reducing wait times and improving passenger experiences.

Data analytics crosscuts a wide range of homeland security missions, including fraud, natural disasters, trade enforcement, countering weapons of mass destruction, cyber and infrastructure security, and more. Focusing on the work of the Data Analytics Technology Center and Modeling and Simulation Technology Center, this LRBAA Today webinar features discussions on how DHS S&T pursues advanced and emerging architectures, analytic capabilities, and automation to enable data-driven decision making to improve mission outcomes.

Tunnel Detection Technology | WATCH THE VIDEO!

Securing our nation’s borders and ports of entry help DHS components and law enforcement agencies across the United States facilitate legitimate trade and travel across air, land and sea. During this webinar you will learn how DHS S&T develops technology and knowledge products that support the detection and locating of clandestine tunnels within varied geologies.

Visit the LRBAA Today event page to learn more about the webinar series and to see past videos.

For specific questions or information, email [email protected]

