48.1 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, March 28, 2024
Airport & Aviation SecurityCustoms & Immigration

Republicans Launch Probe Into TSA Over Concerns It Checks Migrants’ Identities Less Strictly Than Those of U.S. Citizens

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Photo Mockup of CBP One App on Phone.

Republicans on the House Homeland Security Committee are investigating the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) for applying weaker identification standards to migrants than U.S. citizens.

The committee’s investigation comes as reports have indicated that migrants can use the CBP One app as a method of identification before boarding flights to or within the U.S.

American citizens, meanwhile, usually must produce a standard form of ID like a passport, driver’s license or permanent resident card.

Read the rest of the story at Mail Online, here.

Republicans Launch Probe Into TSA Over Concerns It Checks Migrants' Identities Less Strictly Than Those of U.S. Citizens Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.
See Full Bio
Previous article
Biden Signs Homeland Security Bill, Boosting Border Patrol and Fentanyl Countermeasures
Next article
DOT to Investigate Data Security and Privacy Practices of Top US Airlines
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals