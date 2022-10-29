Seattle and New York Announce Airport Funding

The Port of Seattle Commission has authorized more than $250 million to advance two key projects at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

The Commission approved $159.5 million for the SEA Gateway Project, a partnership with Alaska Airlines, to modernize the 40-year-old ticketing, security, and bag claim areas in the terminal’s north end. Newly light-filled, open spaces will help passengers move quickly and easily through ticketing and security.

The S Concourse Evolution received $100 million to proceed with advanced work and design on a major remodel to restructure, repurpose, and renovate existing spaces with more amenities, brighter spaces, and an improved passenger journey.

Commissioners also approved funding for the fifth and final phase of the Restroom Renovation Project.

Meanwhile, New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced that $50 million in State funding is now available to support safety enhancements, modernize operations, promote environmental resilience, and enhance regional economic competitiveness of the State’s public-use airports.

The funding is available through the Aviation Capital Grant Program. Administered by the New York State Department of Transportation, prior projects funded through the Aviation Capital Grant Program have included the construction of new security and access control improvements, deployment of new automated weather monitoring systems, and the construction and rehabilitation of new and existing hangars and aircraft refueling facilities. These investments will serve to make the surrounding communities more economically competitive with neighboring states. In 2021, the program awarded $20.7 million for strategic infrastructure enhancements at 24 public-use airports across New York.

Funding under this program is in addition to and complements funding made available through the Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization competition, which earlier this year awarded $230 million to nine upstate airports for revitalization projects.

The Aviation Capital Grant Program is open to public-use airports listed in the 2018 State Airport System Plan. Eligible project activities include safety projects, preservation projects, new construction, and other projects that enhance business development and economic competitiveness. Projects will be selected through a competitive solicitation process and rated based on established criteria including economic benefits for surrounding communities and businesses; adherence to regional economic development plans; safety improvements; improved operational efficiency; and energy efficiency and emissions reduction. Previous grant awards have funded new airport hangars, airport terminal building renovations, taxiway resurfacing, security fencing, and fuel farm modernizations that improve security and spill prevention.

The New York State Department of Transportation will be accepting applications for this funding opportunity through January 2023. Program guidance and applications may be found here.