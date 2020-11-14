Second Annual Drone Safety Awareness Week Gets Underway

The second annual National Drone Safety Awareness Week begins November 16, kicking off seven days of educational programming about how to safely operate unmanned aerial systems (UAS), commonly known as drones.

Know Before You Fly, a public-private partnership focused on drone safety, is collaborating with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to engage with the public about this week-long safety initiative.

This year, National Drone Safety Awareness Week will center on six themes: Learn, Improve, Passion to Profession, Start a Program, In the Classroom, and Having Fun. Each day will include a variety of events, including webinars, interviews, industry leader spotlights and more. New events this year include an at-home drone scavenger hunt, an interview with local legislators and a variety of educational activities geared towards kids.

Know Before You Fly (KBYF) was founded in 2014 as a collaborative effort between industry and government to inform consumers and businesses about what they need to know before taking to the skies with a drone. The group includes the Association for Unmanned Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI), the Academy of Model Aeronautics and the Consumer Technology Association as well as several states and more than 150 companies and organizations. The KBYF campaign includes a website, educational videos, social media and point-of-sale materials to ensure that drone operators have the information and guidance on what they need to know before they fly a UAS.

