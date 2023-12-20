30.9 F
Security in 12 Seconds? A New TSA PreCheck Screening Upgrade Will Get You Through Faster Than Ever

A new program called Screening at Speed will allow TSA PreCheck members to screen their own carry-on bags with little to no assistance from TSA officers and promises to make the security process much faster.

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
TSA PreCheck, an expedited security program for trusted travelers, has long been an attractive option for fliers who want to get to their gate faster and easier. However, starting next year, having the program’s logo on your boarding pass could net you an additional perk: the ability to breeze through entirely self-service TSA security lines.

Recently, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced it will be rolling out self-service screening systems, starting at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, Nevada, in January 2024, for TSA PreCheck passengers to “complete the screening process with minimal to no assistance from transportation security officers.”

The new tech-driven solution, called Screening at Speed, comes at a time when the number of air travelers is beginning to exceed prepandemic levels, according to the science and technology arm of DHS. It is working to enhance security screening processes in light of the rising number of airport passengers without putting too much strain on TSA staffing resources.

Read the rest of the story at AFAR, here.

