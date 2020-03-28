SFO to Operate International Flights from One Concourse

As a result of reduced flight and passenger activity related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the San Francisco International Airport (SFO) has announced plans to consolidate all flight activity in the International Terminal to a single concourse.

Effective Wednesday, April 1st, 2020, Boarding Area A, which contains Gates A1 – A15, will be closed, and all flights in the International Terminal will depart from Boarding Area G, Gates G1 – G14.

This consolidation will allow for the closure of a security checkpoint and consolidation of checkpoint screening staff, and also consolidates Customs & Border Protection to a single point of entry for international arrivals.

The move also enables improved passenger connectivity, as Boarding Area G is connected to Domestic Terminal 3 through a post-security connecting walkway. Further, it will provide greater access to essential services within the airport, including food & beverage.

Although Boarding Area A will be closed, the SFO Medical Clinic, Grand Hyatt at SFO, and International Parking Garage A will remain open.

At present, SFO plans to operate all flights in the International Terminal from Boarding Area G, Gates G1 – G14, through the end of May. Plans are subject to change, based on airline flight schedules.

In recent days, an average of less than 12 flights per day have departed from Boarding Area A. By April 1st, international flights at SFO will have been reduced by 52%.

