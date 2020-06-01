Should Killer Drone Swarms Be Considered Weapons of Mass Destruction?

Swarms of autonomous kamikaze drones, capable of hunting down and killing people, should be considered weapons of mass destruction. That’s the conclusion of an article at West Point’s Modern War Institute blog, which argues such drones should be treated like other WMDs, including nuclear, chemical, and biological weapons.

These swarms, which are autonomous, work in groups, and carry lethal payloads, could be unleashed against armies or cities, to equally deadly effect.

Zachary Kallenborn’s article begins with the 2017 viral video “Slaughterbots” (below), which mixes an imaginary TED-style talk by a defense contractor with fictional news reports of armed drone swarms unleashed on universities, cities, and the U.S. Senate.

