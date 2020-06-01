Should Killer Drone Swarms Be Considered Weapons of Mass Destruction?

Swarms of autonomous kamikaze drones, capable of hunting down and killing people, should be considered weapons of mass destruction. That’s the conclusion of an article at West Point’s Modern War Institute blog, which argues such drones should be treated like other WMDs, including nuclear, chemical, and biological weapons.

These swarms, which are autonomous, work in groups, and carry lethal payloads, could be unleashed against armies or cities, to equally deadly effect.

Zachary Kallenborn’s article begins with the 2017 viral video “Slaughterbots” (below), which mixes an imaginary TED-style talk by a defense contractor with fictional news reports of armed drone swarms unleashed on universities, cities, and the U.S. Senate.

Read more at Popular Mechanics

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Latest from Airport & Aviation Security

Like HSToday?  Want to Keep the News, Commentary, and Practitioner Insights Coming? The COVID emergency has hit us hard and as a non-profit 501(c)(6) we are ineligible for any relief.

Please support us with a donation of $5 so we don't need to lay anyone off!

Thank you in advance for your consideration!

DONATE NOW

Never see this message again.

Go to Top
X