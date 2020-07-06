Singapore and U.K. Commence Trials to Improve Public Health Safety for Aircrew

Singapore and the United Kingdom are commencing a series of trials to test the crew module of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Council Aviation Recovery Taskforce (CART) Take-off guidelines . These guidelines aim to reduce the health risk to air passengers, air crew, and airport staff while strengthening confidence among the traveling public.

ICAO, the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS), the U.K. Civil Aviation Authority, Changi Airport, Heathrow Airport, British Airways and Singapore Airlines are participating in these trials. The trials will test the measures for air crew throughout the travel journey between Singapore and the U.K. The measures include maintaining safe distancing, meeting all relevant customs, immigration and health requirements, observing good hand hygiene and reduced interactions with passengers. During the layover at the respective countries, aircrew are to remain in their crew accommodation at all times.

The measures are based on the ICAO CART guidelines and customized to each country’s requirements. They have been integrated into the regional implementation planning in support of the ‘Public Health Corridors’ now being launched by ICAO. Data will be collected by the participating parties for all phases of the flights and ICAO will analyze the results and strengthen the guidelines where necessary.

Kevin Shum, Director-General of the CAAS said, “Singapore is pleased to participate in the trials. The ICAO CART “Take-off” guidance document offers a set of guidelines for coordinating the international aviation community’s steps towards recovery and to build up public confidence for international travel. These guidelines take a flexible and pragmatic approach by focusing on what makes operational and economic sense, bearing in mind that different countries would face different conditions, risks and risk tolerance. The trials will help validate and improve the processes, where needed.”

Richard Moriarty, Chief Executive of the U.K. Civil Aviation Authority said, “Aviation is an inherently international industry, so it is critical that we collaborate closely with our partners around the world to address the challenges presented by COVID-19. The U.K. CAA is therefore very pleased to be contributing to these trials. Ultimately, this work should help keep aviation as safe as possible for both passengers and crew throughout the current pandemic.”

