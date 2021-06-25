Spanish Air Navigation Services Provider Carries Out Drone Tests at Madrid-Barajas Airport

ENAIRE, the national air navigation manager in Spain, has carried out the first verification tests with a drone at the Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport. The verification tests were carried out on June 15 and will help map future actions with drones within airport environments.

The drone flew over a 600-meter portion of runway 14R-32L at the Aarport at different altitudes between 3 and 20 meters above the runway.

The tests have been carried out with the company CANARD Drones, creator of the technology used, with which ENAIRE has signed a collaboration agreement to carry out tests for radio aid verification. The agreement signed between ENAIRE and CANARD Drones is the first step within ENAIRE’s strategy for the development of the implementation of drones in Spain. The tests in Madrid build on earlier tests at airports in Vigo and Salamanca.

