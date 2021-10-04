68.9 F
Subject Matter AreasAirport & Aviation SecurityCoronavirus

St. Petersburg-Clearwater TSO Passes Following COVID-19 Illness

Seoud joined TSA in 2018 and was a valued member of the team who will be fondly remembered for his dedication and willingness to help others.

By Homeland Security Today
(TSA)

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has announced that another member of the TSA family passed, following a COVID-19 illness. Youssef “Joe” Seoud, a TSA Officer at St. Petersburg-Clearwater International Airport in Florida, passed away on September 25.

Seoud joined TSA in 2018 and was a valued member of the team who will be fondly remembered for his dedication and willingness to help others. He will be greatly missed by his colleagues.

President Biden issued an executive order on September 9, 2021 that requires all federal employees be fully vaccinated by November 22, subject to limited exceptions as required by law.  Homeland Security Today joins TSA in offering condolences to Seoud’s family, friends and colleagues.

Read the statement at TSA

