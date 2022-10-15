51.7 F
Strasbourg Airport’s Chinese Scanners Deal Prompts Outcry from EU Lawmakers

By Homeland Security Today
(Strasbourg Airport)

Strasbourg airport’s deal to buy baggage-scanning equipment made by Chinese company Nuctech has upset some European lawmakers over security concerns, a letter, written by three members of the European Parliament and seen by Reuters, showed.

The letter, sent by the three MEPs to the French state representative for the Strasbourg region, called for the contract to be reversed “until an independent investigation” is carried out to check whether Nuctech’s technology poses no spying risk.

“Nuctech’s rapid development raises concerns about the risks of adopting Chinese technology in our border security systems,” the three MEPs — Bart Groothuis, Nathalie Loiseau, Reinhard Bütikofer — wrote in the letter, listing European lawmakers and members of the European Commission among the people concerned.

Read the full story at Euronews

