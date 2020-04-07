Telework Forces Unexpected Cybersecurity Changes at TSA

The need for telework due to the spread of the new coronavirus resulted in several unanticipated changes in cybersecurity policy and controls at the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), according to the agency’s top cybersecurity official.

As TSA employees started to work from home, the agency changed some policies and security controls that “we hadn’t really thought about” before telework started, said TSA Chief Information Security Officer Paul Morris on a FedInsider webinar April 2.

For example, the TSA “allowed folks to use their own keyboard, mouse and monitors connected to our PCs as long as they met certain guidelines,” Morris said through a spokesperson after the event. “These are things we would have not allowed a few months ago.”

