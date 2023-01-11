37.6 F
Washington D.C.
Wednesday, January 11, 2023
spot_img
Subject Matter AreasAirport & Aviation Security

Terror Probe Launched After Uranium Seized at Heathrow Airport

By Homeland Security Today
Heathrow airport (Pixabay)

Counterterrorism police have launched an investigation after U.K. Border Force officials seized material containing uranium at Heathrow.

Scotland Yard confirmed its counterterrorism team was investigating after the contaminated material was discovered as part of a routine security screening.

It was discovered on December 29 on a passenger flight that arrived from Oman, according to the Sun. It is understood the package originated from Pakistan and was destined for an Iranian business with premises in the U.K.

Read the full story at The Guardian

Previous articleSam Graves Selected to Chair the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals