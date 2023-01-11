Terror Probe Launched After Uranium Seized at Heathrow Airport

Counterterrorism police have launched an investigation after U.K. Border Force officials seized material containing uranium at Heathrow.

Scotland Yard confirmed its counterterrorism team was investigating after the contaminated material was discovered as part of a routine security screening.

It was discovered on December 29 on a passenger flight that arrived from Oman, according to the Sun. It is understood the package originated from Pakistan and was destined for an Iranian business with premises in the U.K.

