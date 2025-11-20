Transportation Department Announces $20 Million for New Duluth Air Traffic Control Tower in Minnesota

The U.S. Department of Transportation has approved an additional $20 million to replace the aging air traffic control tower at Duluth International Airport, advancing a long-planned modernization effort for one of the nation’s oldest operating towers.

The investment brings the total federal commitment to more than $36 million, following a previous $16.8 million award from the FAA’s Airport Terminal Program. The full project is expected to cost about $66 million.

The current tower, built in the 1950s, is the third-oldest still in use nationwide. Airport officials and federal leaders have long pointed to its age, limited visibility, and outdated systems as key reasons for replacement. The new tower will stand roughly twice as tall, giving air traffic controllers improved sightlines across the airfield to manage a mix of commercial flights, Air National Guard activity, and flight training operations.

According to the FAA, Duluth International has experienced steady growth in recent years, handling more than 150,000 flights last year and continuing to see increased traffic through 2025. Officials say modernizing the tower will help ensure safe and efficient operations as demand grows.

“During my visit in August, I saw firsthand the critical need to replace Duluth’s aging air traffic control tower — one of the oldest still used in the country,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy. “This $20 million investment moves the project closer to construction and ensures controllers will have the modern equipment they need to keep air travel safe. This administration is delivering real results for communities like Duluth.”

The new funding will allow the project to move ahead in a single construction phase rather than splitting it into two — a change expected to save more than $5 million.

The project has received support from both local and federal leaders. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy visited the Duluth tower in August to review its condition, and Rep. Pete Stauber and Sen. Amy Klobuchar have both backed efforts to secure funding.

The original announcement can be found here.