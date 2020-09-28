Transportation Secretary Chao Announces $335 Million in Infrastructure Grants to America’s Airports

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao announced today that the Trump Administration will award $335 million in airport safety and infrastructure grants through the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to 80 airports in 25 states.

“Airport infrastructure projects funded by this $335 million in federal funding will advance safety, improve travel, generate jobs and provide other economic benefits for local communities,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

A complete listing of grants (PDF) and an interactive map of airports receiving funding is available on the FAA website.

The total includes $300 million from the Airport Improvement Program (AIP) and $35 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act grants to equal a 100 percent federal share.

“These 61 AIP grants will allow airports around the country to begin and complete projects that are vital to the safe and efficient operation of our nation’s airports,” said FAA Administrator Stephen M. Dickson.

The grants will be used for a variety of critical infrastructure and safety projects. The projects include purchasing aircraft rescue and firefighting equipment, constructing runways and taxiways, repairing runways and taxiways, installing aircraft lighting and signage, conducting airport master plan studies, and installing airport perimeter fencing.

Read more at the FAA

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)