Trusted Traveler Enrollment Centers to Reopen September 8

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) plans to reopen Trusted Traveler Programs enrollment centers to the public on September 8. The reopening plans were developed in consultation with CBP health and safety experts and include measures to minimize the risk of exposing travelers and CBP personnel to COVID-19.

Beginning September 8, conditionally approved Global Entry applicants will be able to complete in-person interviews at most Trusted Traveler Programs enrollment centers in the United States. These applicants must schedule enrollment center interviews in advance by logging into their account on the Trusted Traveler Programs website. Interview availability will vary by location.

Due to the temporary restrictions on non-essential travel at U.S. land borders, NEXUS and U.S.-Canada FAST interviews at U.S. and Canadian enrollment centers will remain suspended until further notice. SENTRI and FAST-South enrollments on the southern border may also be limited. CBP reminds all travelers that crossing a U.S. land border for the purpose of visiting a Trusted Traveler Programs enrollment center is non-essential travel.

CBP has introduced new measures at enrollment centers to promote social distancing and protect the health and safety of travelers. CBP personnel at enrollment centers are now required to wear agency-approved masks when interacting with the public. All applicants and visitors at enrollment centers are required to wear face masks consistent with CDC recommendations and state and local mandates.

In addition to the new face mask requirements, applicants who visit enrollment centers may observe:

Staggered or reduced appointment availability;

The elimination of sign-in sheets and certain other touch points;

Limited seating in waiting areas;

More frequent disinfection of the service counters;

Plexiglass barriers and/or facial shields at service counters; and

Other measures to promote social distancing.

Specific health and safety measures may vary among enrollment centers based upon the physical layout of the facility and other considerations. CBP will continue to require that all Trusted Traveler Programs applicants submit fingerprints during their interview to complete the enrollment process.

CBP temporarily suspended operations at Trusted Traveler Programs enrollment centers on March 19 to minimize the risk of exposing travelers and CBP personnel to the novel coronavirus. Enrollment on Arrival has remained operational and that program remains the best option for conditionally approved Global Entry applicants to complete the enrollment process without pre-scheduling an interview.

Read the announcement at CBP

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)