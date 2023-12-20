The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) is now accepting California-issued mobile driver licenses (mDLs) and identification cards from travelers screened through certain lanes in Terminals 3 and 7.

Travelers who have downloaded the CA DMV Wallet app to their smart phone can use that for identity verification during the screening process in lieu of handing over a physical photo ID to the TSA security officer at the entry to the checkpoint.

California Department of Motor Vehicles has made the mDL available to state residents at no cost. Just download the CA DMV Wallet app from the Apple App Store or Google Play and follow the steps to add it to your smartphone.

“We are pleased to be accepting the California mDL at LAX’s Terminals 3 and 7. Those travelers who are early adapters of new technologies or are intrigued with this capability will find the mDL to be a convenient option when going through the security process,” said TSA Federal Security Director for LAX Jason Pantages. “We will continue to embrace technology and expand opportunities to streamline and improve the passenger experience at LAX. We are pleased to partner with the California DMV in this effort.”

Californians whose travel originates at LAX can use their mobile ID for identity verification in Terminals 3 and 7. This is where TSA has the latest generation of Credential Authentication Technology referred to as CAT-2 in use. The CAT-2 units are equipped with mDL readers and a camera that captures a real-time photo of the traveler. Through a secure Internet connection, the units are also able to verify that an individual is ticketed for air travel, so the traveler does not need to show a boarding pass.

CAT-2 compares the traveler’s photo on the state-issued ID against the in-person, real-time photo. Once the unit confirms a match, a TSA officer verifies it and the traveler can proceed to security screening. TSA officers can perform additional passenger verification if needed. For travelers who do not have an mDL, their physical credential can be scanned by the CAT-2 unit for identity verification.

Photos captured by a CAT unit are never stored or used for any other purpose than immediate identity verification. Travelers who do not wish to participate in the facial matching process can opt out in favor of an alternative identity verification process.

“The rollout of the mobile driver license (mDL) for identification verification by the Transportation Security Administration at LAX supports Los Angeles World Airports’ efforts to use technology and innovation to elevate the airport experience for our guests,” said Ian Law, Chief Digital Transformation Officer of Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA). “We are grateful to our partners at TSA for constantly seeking ways to create new efficiencies and enhance the security screening process for the traveling public, and encourage eligible travelers who will be accessing Terminals 3 and 7 to consider using mDL the next time they fly through LAX.”

LAX is one of 26 airports nationwide with CAT-2 units in place and one of three airports in California to accept the mDL. TSA also accepts mDLs at San Francisco International Airport’s Terminal 3, F1 security checkpoint and at San Jose Mineta International Airport’s Terminal 2. California is one of seven states that offer mDLs for their residents. The other states include Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Iowa, Maryland and Utah.

Any traveler from these states who has a state-issued mDL is eligible to use the CAT-2 unit’s reader in lieu of providing a physical photo ID to the TSA officer for identity verification. Travelers should continue to carry their physical driver license or photo ID.

CAT plays an important role in passenger identity verification. It improves a TSA officer’s ability to authenticate a traveler’s photo ID while also flagging inconsistencies associated with fraudulent and counterfeit travel documents.

TSA continues to integrate new technologies into its identity verification process. Read more about these programs at www.tsa.gov/digital-id.