TSA Adds CT Scanners to More Airports

The rollout of new technology continues at America’s airports. A new advanced technology computed tomography (CT) checkpoint scanner that provides 3-D imaging has been installed and is now in use at the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoint at Long Island MacArthur Airport.

The new technology provides critical explosives detection capabilities at the checkpoint and improves the capability for TSA officers to determine whether an item inside a carry-on bag is a possible threat.

This follows the news at the end of September that two CT checkpoint scanners have been installed and are in use at the TSA checkpoint at Buffalo Niagara International Airport. A further CT scanner has been installed at the checkpoint at Harrisburg International Airport.

In addition, a CT scanner that provides 3-D imaging of checked baggage is now in use at the TSA baggage screening area at Chippewa Valley Regional Airport.

