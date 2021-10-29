TSA and Partners Test New Fast Lane Reservation System at LAX

Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) guests flying out of Terminals 7 and 8 now may reserve a time at the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) screening area through a new pilot program called LAX Fast Lane. This free program is being tested in coordination with TSA for customers traveling with United Airlines.

Guests interested in this option can visit www.flylax.com/fastlane to reserve a 15-minute window to proceed through security in Terminal 7. Once a customer has selected their time window, they will receive a QR code that they will show upon arrival at the security checkpoint. They will then be allowed to enter a reserved TSA screening lane. United is reaching out to customers who are traveling from LAX to notify them of this option. The service is free for guests and will be available daily from 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. during the 90-day pilot, which ends Jan. 18, 2022.

“At LAX, we are helping our guests control their journey from their own device, and this new pilot program leverages technology to provide passengers with a scheduled time to be at the TSA checkpoints,” said Justin Erbacci, Chief Executive Officer, Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA). “We thank our partners at United Airlines and TSA for their collaboration as we test a service that fits with our digital-first mindset and create a seamless, efficient journey from home to gate.”

Participation in the LAX Fast Lane pilot is optional, and free for all travelers using Terminals 7 and 8. The service provides the same high standard of security as all TSA lanes, although guests who participate in other trusted traveler programs, such as TSA PreCheck®, will not be able to use their benefits in the dedicated lane.

“At United, we’re constantly looking at new offerings for our customers to make navigating travel easier and we expect this to be a useful way to save time for customers, especially those traveling this upcoming holiday season,” said Jonna McGrath, Managing Director of Los Angeles International Airport for United. “We’re thrilled to be the launch airline to work with LAWA and TSA to bring this option to United customers at LAX and in addition to our many other innovations like agent on demand and the travel ready center, we look forward to making the travel experience with United a breeze.”

Guests are able to reserve their spot in line up to 24 hours in before their departure, and must choose a time that is at least one hour before their flight departs. While reservations are highly encouraged, those who do not reserve in advance may be able to reserve a space upon arrival at the airport if space is available.

LAX will gather information on the performance of the system during the pilot, and may modify some aspects during this test phase. In addition to United Airlines and the TSA, partners in the pilot include Whyline Inc., Pangiam Labs and Copenhagen Optimization.

