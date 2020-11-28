TSA Announces Passing of Tenth Employee Due to COVID-19

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has announced the sad loss of Midland International Air and Space Port Lead Transportation Security Officer Gabriel Gonzales, who passed away on November 21, 2020, after contracting COVID-19.

Gonzales joined TSA in September of 2002, shortly after the agency’s creation following the September 11 terrorist attacks. During his 18-year tenure with TSA, he served as a Passenger Support Specialist and received numerous awards and recognitions including the prestigious 2019 Customer Service award for MAF airport. Gonzales leaves behind his wife of over 18 years and three sons.

Gonzales is the tenth TSA employee to pass away from COVID-19.

Read the statement at TSA

Homeland Security Today offers condolences to Officer Gonzales’ family, friends and his TSA colleagues, and recognizes his long service.

