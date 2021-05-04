TSA Begins Operations at New Six-Lane Security Checkpoint at LAX

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) began security screening operations on May 1 at a new six-lane security checkpoint located in the western portion of Terminal 1 at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).

The new checkpoint is located upstairs from the Terminal 1 ticket counters and bag drop-off areas. Travelers screened through the new checkpoint will be transported by a dedicated, airside shuttle bus to the West Gates at Tom Bradley International Terminal.

Guests traveling on Viva Aerobus will be the first to use the new checkpoint starting Saturday. Later in the spring, additional airlines will begin ticket counter operations in Terminal 1. Travelers on those airlines will be screened through the new checkpoint before being transported to the West Gates at Tom Bradley.

This security checkpoint has five general screening lanes and one dedicated Automated Screening Lane to aid in the screening of carry-on property.

The opening of the new checkpoint on the western end of Terminal 1 is part of ongoing modernization and renovation projects underway at LAX. The existing 10-lane security checkpoint located in the eastern portion of Terminal 1 remains operational.

Read the announcement at TSA

