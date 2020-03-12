TSA Confirms Three TSOs Have Tested Positive for COVID-19

On March 11, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) issued a statement regarding three Transportation Security Officers (TSOs) at Mineta San Jose International Airport:

“TSA confirms that three TSOs who work at Mineta San Jose International Airport have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. The officers are receiving medical care and all TSA employees they have come in contact with over the past 14 days are quarantined at home.

“Screening checkpoints remain open and the agency is working with the CDC, as well as the California Department of Public Health and the Santa Clara County Public Health Department to monitor the situation as well as the health and safety of our employees and the traveling public.”

The statement added that TSA would provide further updates as appropriate.

