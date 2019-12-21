TSA Cooperates with South Korea on Aviation Security

As part of the Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) ongoing effort to raise the baseline of global aviation security, TSA recently signed a Joint Statement of Intent with South Korea’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport (MOLIT) on international aviation security.

The agreement was signed under the National Recognition Program, which outlines a framework for bilateral cooperation and further strengthens international aviation security. The agreement was signed with MOLIT Director General Myeongso Eo on Dec. 6 during the eighth annual Aviation Security Cooperation Group (ASCG) meeting in Miami.

“This agreement highlights the strong partnership between the U.S. and South Korea and efforts toward recognizing respective national aviation security systems,” said TSA Executive Assistant Administrator Darby LaJoye. “We will continue to develop compatible security measures through collaboration, information exchange and bilateral security observations.”

During the three-day long working group between high-ranking officials within MOLIT and TSA, leadership also discussed general aviation security, covert testing, compliance, counterterrorism and emerging technologies.

