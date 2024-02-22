Officers with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Idaho Falls Regional Airport (IDA) have intercepted two guns this week during routine X-ray screening of carry-on luggage at the security checkpoint.

The first firearm was discovered on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, around noon when a traveler brought a Glock 43 handgun loaded with six rounds of ammunition in his carry-on.

Another firearm was discovered on Thursday, February 15, 2024, around 3:30 p.m., when a traveler brought a 9 mm Sig Sauer P320 pistol loaded with 15 rounds of ammunition in his carry-on bag to the security checkpoint.

These are the second and third firearms discovered this year at the IDA security checkpoint by TSA officers. The first firearm of the year was discovered on Wednesday, January 20 about 6:30 p.m. This traveler had a .22 caliber North American Arms Magnum firearm in his bag loaded with four rounds of ammunition.

“In all of 2023, TSA officers discovered three firearms in travelers’ carry-on luggage at IDA. In the first six weeks of 2024, we have equaled last year’s total. This is disappointing and unacceptable and we need to address it now,” said TSA’s Federal Security Director for Idaho Andy Coose. “Firearm owners take note: if you are planning to travel with your firearm, take a few minutes to ensure that you are doing so properly. Firearms are never allowed in carry-on luggage or in the security checkpoint.”

When a TSA officer sees the image of a firearm on the X-ray screen, TSA immediately notifies the local airport law enforcement agency, which responds to the security checkpoint. A law enforcement officer removes the firearm from the X-ray tunnel and makes contact with the traveler. What happens to the firearm and the traveler is up to the discretion of the airport law enforcement agency.

Each of the travelers who brought the firearms in their carry-on luggage were allowed to continue on their travelers, but now faces a stiff federal financial civil penalty. Federal penalties for bringing weapons to the checkpoint can run as high as $14,950, depending on the circumstances. The complete list of civil penalties is posted online.